Shocking ‘Rat Highway’ Goes Viral After Snowstorm In New York

A New York woman was shocked to find a "rat highway" near her home.

If you thought snow just made New York prettier, think again.

Rat Highway In New York Goes Viral

A TikToker from New York is goin viral and a recent early morning walk turned into a creepy-but-captivating wildlife documentary/

Stand-up comedian Ashley Bez spotted thousands of tiny paw prints etched into the snow, creating what she calls a full-on “rat highway.” Her footage, shared on TikTok, racked up nearly a million views and sparked one of the New York's latest viral debates: are rats horrifying invaders—or kind of adorable?

“I’ve lived here 24 years and never seen anything like it,” Ashley said in her video. “How could something I usually see as gross be so adorable?”

Her video shows the thin blanket of snow exposing the sheer scale of rodent activity that comes out after dark.

Viewers were split.

Some called it terrifying. Others couldn’t stop cooing over the tiny creatures.

One commenter warned, “People living with rats and it’s normalized,” while another gushed, “They are so cute.”

Whether you’re laughing, horrified, or both, Ashley’s “rat highway” is a stark reminder that in some corners of New York, these furry residents aren’t just surviving, they’re thriving.

