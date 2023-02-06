New York Weather Experts Discuss ‘Interesting’ Chinese Balloon Path

Weather experts from the Hudson Valley discussed the flight path of the Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States.

On Saturday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Biden Orders Balloon Shot Down From New York State

Biden spoke from Syracuse, New York. He said he ordered the ballon to be shot down on Wednesday, but it was delayed due to the chance of debris falling in American airspace.

The Pentagon later confirmed the balloon was shot down by fighter jets off the coast of South Carolina in U.S. waters.

The Pentgaon's statement directly accused China of using the balloon to monitor strategic sites as it traveled across the country.

"The balloon, which was being used by the PRC (People's Republic of China) in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States, was brought down above U.S. territorial waters," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Hudson Valley Weather took to Facebook to speak about the balloon's path. The post is meant to be non-political.

"This post only speaks in literal, meteorological facts and nothing more, and I found the data to be interesting and therefore figured I’d share with all of you," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook. "As you know, I am very anti-sensationalism and have dedicated over a decade to keeping the content here 99% Weather, and that’s what this post is about. …. Weather!"

The balloon drifted for one week across the United State, according to the New York Times.

The balloon entered America near Alaska on Saturday, Jan. 30. After traveling through Canada it reentered America over Idaho on Tuesday. The balloon reached Montana on Wednesday and then North Carolina on Saturday before being shot down near South Carolina.

Below is what Hudson Valley Weather had to say about the balloon's path:

When the balloon was over Montana a backwards trajectory model was ran based on its current location. This model takes upper air wind patterns and forms a backwards trajectory on where air, aerosols, smoke, ash or other items would be sourced from based on the current wind patterns. At that time, the source region was Central China, meaning an item, under zero control other than the wind alone above China, would have come to Montana. Other images are of the upper air jet stream pattern over the US, showing that winds would then bring things south into the Midwest and eventually off the coast of the Carolinas. It’s interesting to see how global wind patterns, the same that drive our weather and climate can impacts things such as wildfire smoke, storm tracks and air masses. These upper air winds impact airline travel times, and can disrupt the polar vortex leading to outbreaks of cold air. The fluid dynamics of the atmosphere are the equivalent to the currents of an ocean, our weather and the pieces of energy that lead to storms are essentially messages in a bottle in that ocean, or like a leaf in a stream. If you were to look at a global view of the polar and sub-tropical jet streams that encircle our planet you would see eddy’s and currents the mimic those you’ve watched in a rivers and stream. Envisioning the atmosphere as a river with an upstream and downstream effect, helps bring some clarity to climate and weather and all of its majesty.

