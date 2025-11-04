New York Waters Hiding Shocking Great White Shark Threat

New Yorkers might see more shark sightings in the near future. Here's why.

The ocean not far from the Hudson Valley, in the New York and New Jersey coasts, is dealing with record‑high sightings of Great White Sharks, and scientists say we’re seeing a full‑blown comeback.

An increasing number of great white sharks are giving birth along the New York and New Jersey coastlines.

Researchers at OCEARCH, a non-profit that studies and tracks shark behaviors, found the New York-New Jersey area has become a breeding ground for the predators.

Great White Shark Nursery Discovered In New York

A great white shark nursery, the only confirmed one in the North Atlantic, is located in the waters off the South Shore of Long Island and Montauk.

Scientists believe the area may be responsible for as many as 200 juvenile great white sharks each year.

Researchers say the population boom is happening now because they began protecting the great whites 30 years ago ,and females must be at least 30 years old to give birth.

For New Yorkers and weekend beach-goers, the message is simple: these seas are getting wilder. You’re entering what's being called an “ocean safari.”

