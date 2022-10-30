How Can New York Volunteer Firefighters Apply for New Grant Money

Over the last few months, you might have been hearing more and more about the urgent need for volunteer firefighters in your community, is there still a need? Yes, there is.

With a need for new firefighters, there is also a need to keep them up to date on all of the latest firefighting techniques. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to help small volunteer fire departments get money to help with that training.

What type of training is the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) looking to help with?

Cragswood Road Fire - Fire Fighter photo credit: New Paltz Fire Department via Facebook loading...

The DEC is aware that not all rural fire departments will have access to the equipment or to the training to help 'protect public safety and natural resources.' The grant money that departments can apply for will be used for this training.

Get our free mobile app

How can a New York State Volunteer Fire Department apply for this grant money?

Firefighter protection gear, helmet, gloves on the bumper of the fire truck Matt277 loading...

There is an application process, and the application must be submitted by November 15, 2022. While it might not seem like a tremendous amount of time to get the application submitted, the application must be completed 100% to be considered for the funding.

Which fire departments are eligible to apply for their share of the $639,000?

The departments that can apply for the funds are ones that serve a single town with less than 10,000 persons. The departments can serve multiple communities, but to be eligible for the funding, they must serve at least one rural community, with 10,000 or less people. To get more information about the application, click here.

Do you love being a firefighter? Here is how you can live in a former firehouse. Look what they did to it?

Live in a 1900s Firehouse in Walden, New York This solid brick renovated firehouse built-in 1900 is now the perfect home with an amazing work-from-home office. Live in a historic Walden New York building that comes with Wallkill River Views.

Want to Buy A Fire Department Vehicle? Stanford Heights Fire Department in Schenectady has, not 1 but 2 emergency vehicles for sale!