New York Teens Shoot 6-Year-Old In Chest In Hudson Valley, Sentenced

A 6-year-old simply playing in the street near his home in the Hudson Valley was gunned down by two local teens.

On Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that two Yonkers teens who engaged in a gunfight on a Yonkers street were sentenced for shooting a six-year-old bystander in the chest.

“An innocent young child was left in critical condition after being shot by these two defendants who opened fire on a city street,” Rocah said. “There is no place for gun violence in Westchester County and we will continue to hold those who commit acts of violence such as this accountable to the fullest extent possible under the law. We are grateful the victim survived and we hope these sentences bring an additional measure of healing to the victim and his family.”

On April 29, 2021, at approximately 6:03 p.m., the two teens each fired multiple shots at two people on Ash Street. A bullet hit a 6-year-old directly in the chest. The boy wasn't the intended target, officials say.

The young child was considered a "bystander" and "an innocent young child" by police.

The shooting left the 6-year-old boy with a punctured left lung, two rib fractures, and a small splenic laceration, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

The 6-year-old child was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he underwent life-saving surgery.

The Yonkers Police Department arrested both teens shortly after the incident.

On Tuesday an 18-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision. A 16-year-old juvenile co-offender was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in state prison. Both pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree, a violent felony. Their names weren't released.

