New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club

A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club.
On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation.
Garcia was charged with grand larceny in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree, both felonies. Garcia is accused of stealing from the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club.
Between 2020 and 2022 Garcia embezzled over $95,000 from the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club, police say. The nonprofit soccer club is for youth athletes.
"Founded in 1992, the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club (RVSC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and advancement of youth soccer. We take pride in our wide-range of programs, both recreational and competitive, that provide players of all interest and skill levels an opportunity to enjoy the sport of soccer," the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club states on its website.
Garcia, a teacher in the region, served as the soccer club's director, according to the club's Facebook.
Garcia is a teacher in the Hudson Valley. He's a teacher at Suffern High School in the Suffern Central School District, according to his Linkedin.
Garica was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court and based upon the present charges was released without bail, police say. His next court appearance is scheduled in November.