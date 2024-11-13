New York Takes Drastic Action: Biggest Wildfire In 16 Years Rages On

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul gave updates and wildfires that are burning across New York State.

Hochul says she has deployed a multi-agency response to fires in Orange and Ulster counties in close coordination with local fire departments and first responders.

Orange County Jennings Creek/Sterling Forest State Park

According to Hochul's office, the Jennings Creek Fire, which is burning at the border of New York and New Jersey now encompasses over 5,000 acres.

The fire is split between Orange and Passaic counties. Officials say the blaze is about 20 percent contained, 10 percent in both states.

Largest Wildfire To Affect New York State Since 2008

There have been no mandatory evacuations, however, as a precaution, 12 homes in the Town of Warwick, Orange County voluntarily evacuated.

The blaze is the largest wildfire in New York State since 2008, according to Hochul's office.

The National Weather Service issued the following tips to help with fires near your home.

Whitehouse Fire, Ulster County

The fire in the Town of Denning, Ulster County is 95 percent contained within 630 acres.

“I'm incredibly grateful to the first responders and those on the frontlines that are working around the clock to stop the spread of these fires to protect their fellow New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “As we experience drought conditions and an increased fire risk across the State, now is not the right time to be burning outdoors, and I urge everyone to heed our warnings as we continue to take the necessary precautions to keep all New Yorkers safe.”

Statewide Burn Ban In New York State

Burn Ban Canva loading...

Gov. Hochul also announced a statewide burn ban will be in effect until Nov. 30, due to increased fire risk.

"This burn ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires statewide for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires, recreational fires and open fires used for cooking. Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires," Hochul's office stated.

