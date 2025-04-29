New York Trooper’s Line of Duty Terror Attack Death Confirmed

New York State Police confirmed a trooper passed away following a terrorist attack.

New York State Police expressed "with deep sadness" the line-of-duty death of a retired Investigator.

New York State Police Announce 9/11 Line Of Duty Death

September 11 Getty Images loading...

Retired Investigator Thomas K. Herrick passed away on April 12, 2025. He passed away from a 9/11 related illness, following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"His death is a solemn reminder of the lasting toll borne by those who responded selflessly in the aftermath of that tragic day," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James stated.

26 Years Of Service

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Herrick worked for the New York State Police for 26 years, retiring in August 2009. He was last assigned to the Troop L Felony Warrant Squad, where he served with distinction, police say.

He's survived by his wife and three children.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Herrick family, friends, and former colleagues during this difficult time," New York State Police stated in a press release. "The New York State Police stands together in honoring Investigator Herrick’s service and sacrifice."

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Laid To Rest In Beth Page, New York

New York City Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks Getty Images loading...

Herrick's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church in Bethpage, New York.

Honoring The Hudson Valley, New York Lives Lost On 9/11

Below is the list Hudson Valley Post created to remember the people from the Hudson Valley who were killed on 9/11.

Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

Flight Attendant's Amazing Trek To Honor 9/11 Victims in New York

Flight Attendant's Amazing Trek To Honor 9/11 Victims in New York

People Who Over Slept On 9/11 Share How They Learned About New York