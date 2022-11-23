New York Students Killed Heading Home For Thanksgiving in Hudson Valley

Multiple New York families are dealing with tragedy this Thanksgiving.

Two people were killed and two others injured following a head-on crash in Columbia County.

New York Students Heading To Brooklyn Killed In Columbia County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Friday around 6:30 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious crash on State Route 9H in the town of Ghent.

Police believe 19-year-old Michael Shepherd was driving to Brooklyn for Thanksgiving when he went into the opposite lane on Route 9H and struck a Toyota head-on.

Shepherd, his younger brother and his schoolmate were traveling home from their colleges to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families in Brooklyn.

Syracuse, Albany Students Killed In Crash In Ghent, New York

fundrazr fundrazr loading...

Two passengers in Shepherd's car both died from injuries sustained in the crash. All three are from Brooklyn.

Shepherd's younger brother, Demetre Shepherd, a University of Albany student, and 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov who went to the University of Syracuse with Michael Shepherd were pronounced dead on the scene, WRGB reports.

"Bob was a family-oriented, goal-driven individual, with high hopes and dreams & working towards them with the most inspiring motivation. Everyone always gravitated towards him at any family gathering; always cracking jokes and lightening up any mood. His family cannot fathom & is still having trouble accepting what happened," a fundraiser for Sharipov's family states.

fundrazr fundrazr loading...

CLICK HERE to donate.

Syracuse Student Fighting For Life

Michael Shepherd is fighting for his life. He's listed in critical condition and remains in a burn unit.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The driver of the other car, 35-year-old Elliott Largent Philadelphia, PA, was taken to Albany Medical Center for the treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police say drugs and alcohol don't appear to be factors in the crash.

10 Hudson Valley Roads that Twist and Turn We have put together a collection of Hudson Valley Roads that twist and turn.

Is The Moon Really To Blame For All The Flooding Across New York State? With the surge in so many thunderstorms, tornados, and rain across Central and Upstate New York, is our Moon to blame? Mother Nature or the Moon?



Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.

Here's How New York State Will Spend Taxpayer Money In 2023