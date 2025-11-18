New York In Limbo As More States Push To End Time Change

Another neighboring state just took a major step toward ending the twice-a-year clock change. It could force New York to make a move.

More and more lawmakers near New York want to never have to turn back the clock again.

New Jersey Lawmakers Push To Keep State On Daylight Saving

Allen Stoner Allen Stoner loading...

New Jersey lawmakers are pushing to stop changing the clocks back and forth each year.

Bill S1510 would require the state to remain on Eastern Daylight Time permanently, eliminating the "fall back" to Eastern Standard Time.

The State Senate's transportation committee has approved a bill that would keep the state on daylight saving time permanently. It now moves on to the full state senate for a potential vote.

19 States Trying Stick With Year-Round Daylight Savings

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New Jersey is one of 19 states moving to stick to year-round daylight saving.

As of October 2025, 19 states have passed legislation or resolutions in favor of year-round daylight saving time, pending federal approval.

The states are:

Texas

Oklahoma

Colorado

Alabama

Georgia

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Idaho (Pacific time zone only)

Louisiana

South Carolina

Utah

Wyoming

Delaware

Maine

Oregon (Pacific time zone only)

Tennessee

Washington

Florida

All are pending approval from the federal government. Some states, like Delaware, will only change if neighboring states change. Delaware, for example, is following the rules in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

What About New York?

prospective56 prospective56 loading...

In recent years, lawmakers in New York have introduced several proposals, ranging from making daylight saving time permanent to making standard time permanent, but all remain pending in committee.

Multiple bills are active in the New York Senate or Assembly, but none have passed into law.

Some of the proposals also state that New York would only make a change if neighboring states, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, pass identical laws.

Strange Laws In New York Many New Yorkers Unknowingly Break

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books

Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books

Ten New York Laws That Are Completely Insane, But Exist