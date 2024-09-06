New York State Wants To End “Pandemic Of Gun Violence” In Schools

New York leaders are calling for the end of the "pandemic of gun violence."

This comes after the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history.

Deadliest School Shooting In Georgia History

Shooting At Apalachee High School In Winder, Georgia Leaves 4 Dead Getty Images loading...

Colt Gray is accused of shooting over a dozen people at his Georgia high school Wednesday morning, killing four and injuring nine.

The 14-year-old was charged with four counts of felony murder and will be tried as an adult. The teen is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.

Gray's father says he bought the gun used in the shooting at Apalachee High School, an AR-15-style rifle, as a holiday present for his son in December 2023.

Gov. Kathy Hochul Reacts

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is speaking out following the latest school shooting.

"How many more deaths does it take? How many more wakeup calls do we need? We've strengthened our gun laws in New York — our country is calling for real, meaningful change to stop gun violence," Hochul said.

On Thursday Hochul called for a national assault rifle ban and “red flag” laws.

“It hurts on so many levels. You turn on the news and you’re stunned to see yet another school shooting in the United States,” she said. "To see these stories where a 14-year-old has access to an assault-style weapon, military-style assault weapon. We’ve had enough. This nation has seen enough.”

End To Pandemic Of Gun Violence

Long Island lawmaker, Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-North Shore), echoes Hochul's comments.

“In the aftermath of today’s tragedy at Apalachee High School in Georgia, we find ourselves yet again grieving with families and loved ones of murdered and wounded children. When will we finally have the courage to end the pandemic of gun violence in our nation? The American culture of the worship of the gun must end," Lavine said in a statement to Hudson Valley Post.

New York State Bans Realistic Active Shooter Drills In Schools

New York students returned to classrooms this week. The new school year comes with several new rules for school districts in relation to school shootings and notifying parents.

CLICK HERE to find out more.

