New York Reveals Top 10 Ways You Are Scammed

Is your internet provider or car dealer on this list? We have the breakdown of the 40,000+ complaints filed across New York.

The New York Attorney General's Office is highlighting some of the biggest scams reported by New Yorkers.

Top Consumer Complaints In 2025 By New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James Makes Major Announcement David Dee Delgado/Getty Images loading...

New York Attorney General Letitia James says New Yorkers are already feeling the squeeze of higher prices; vowing her office will not tolerate people being cheated.

The New York Attorney General's Office released the top 10 most common types of complaints by New Yorkers.

Top Consumer Complaint Categories

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

1. Retail Sales — 4,809 complaints

Online purchases, misleading ads, price gouging, defective merchandise, and poor customer service.

2. Internet — 4,595 complaints

Service providers, data privacy concerns, digital media issues, and online scams.

3. Automobile — 4,521 complaints

Car sales, financing, service problems, and repair disputes.

4. Credit, Banking & Mortgages — 4,235 complaints

Debt collection, credit cards, payday loans, identity theft, loan modification scams, and mortgage servicing issues.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

5. Landlord/Tenant — 4,041 complaints

Security deposits, evictions, and tenant harassment.

6. Consumer Services — 3,330 complaints

Immigration services, alarm companies, movers, restaurants, storage facilities, and other household services.

7. Utilities — 1,423 complaints

Wireless and residential phones, energy suppliers, cable, and satellite providers.

8. Home Repair/Improvement — 1,349 complaints

Contractor disputes, repair issues, and solar panel installations.

9. Entertainment — 1,079 complaints

Concerts, ticket sales, events, and streaming services.

10. Travel — 718 complaints

Airline customer service, flight cancellations, and refund issues.

New York Attorney General James Announces Civil Fraud Lawsuit Against Trump And His Children Getty Images loading...

"My office will not tolerate companies that take advantage of New Yorkers, and I am committed to enforcing the law and returning money to consumers who are cheated. I urge everyone to stay alert and report suspected scams and fraud to my office so we can continue protecting New Yorkers’ wallets," James said in a statement.

Scam Warning: Never Answer These Area Codes

Scam Warning: Never Answer These Area Codes These 7 area codes are most often associated with the 1-ring scam according to Cheapism , so it's best to just avoid answering their calls. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern

Scammers With Violins at Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets, Malls

Scammers With Violins at Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets, Malls

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them