New York Reveals Top 10 Ways You Are Scammed
Is your internet provider or car dealer on this list? We have the breakdown of the 40,000+ complaints filed across New York.
The New York Attorney General's Office is highlighting some of the biggest scams reported by New Yorkers.
Top Consumer Complaints In 2025 By New Yorkers
New York Attorney General Letitia James says New Yorkers are already feeling the squeeze of higher prices; vowing her office will not tolerate people being cheated.
The New York Attorney General's Office released the top 10 most common types of complaints by New Yorkers.
Top Consumer Complaint Categories
1. Retail Sales — 4,809 complaints
Online purchases, misleading ads, price gouging, defective merchandise, and poor customer service.
2. Internet — 4,595 complaints
Service providers, data privacy concerns, digital media issues, and online scams.
3. Automobile — 4,521 complaints
Car sales, financing, service problems, and repair disputes.
4. Credit, Banking & Mortgages — 4,235 complaints
Debt collection, credit cards, payday loans, identity theft, loan modification scams, and mortgage servicing issues.
5. Landlord/Tenant — 4,041 complaints
Security deposits, evictions, and tenant harassment.
6. Consumer Services — 3,330 complaints
Immigration services, alarm companies, movers, restaurants, storage facilities, and other household services.
7. Utilities — 1,423 complaints
Wireless and residential phones, energy suppliers, cable, and satellite providers.
8. Home Repair/Improvement — 1,349 complaints
Contractor disputes, repair issues, and solar panel installations.
9. Entertainment — 1,079 complaints
Concerts, ticket sales, events, and streaming services.
10. Travel — 718 complaints
Airline customer service, flight cancellations, and refund issues.
"My office will not tolerate companies that take advantage of New Yorkers, and I am committed to enforcing the law and returning money to consumers who are cheated. I urge everyone to stay alert and report suspected scams and fraud to my office so we can continue protecting New Yorkers’ wallets," James said in a statement.
