A tropical storm and potentially a very rare "Autumn Nor'easter" are expected to drench many parts of New York State.

On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to prepare for a lot of rain and tropical storm conditions.

Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Prepare For Potentially Heavy Rainfall And Tropical Storm Conditions This Weekend

Darren McGee- Office of Governor Darren McGee- Office of Governor loading...

Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for heavy rainfall.

Rain may start falling as early as Friday evening, continuing into Saturday as what officials are calling a "potential tropical cyclone."

“A weather system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and high winds, especially in New York City and Long Island, beginning on Saturday,” Hochul said. “My administration is fully prepared to respond to any weather-related emergencies and assist our local government partners. I urge all New Yorkers to monitor the weather forecast closely and prepare to act, if necessary, to protect yourself and others.”

A currently unnamed tropical Storm is making its up the east coast of the Atlantic.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Moving Up East Coast, Expected to Impact New York City, Long Island, Capital Region, and Hudson Valley

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread Flooding Getty Images loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Up to two inches of rain or more, with locally higher amounts, are expected to arrive in New York on Saturday, along with gusty winds of 30-40 miles per hour and high surf, which may cause coastal flooding, beach erosion and dangerous rip currents, according to Hochul's office.

“We are closely tracking this system. It appears more than a wet, windy weekend is in store across the tri-state area," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said. "Now is the time to prepare for potential flooding and secure outdoor items that could be affected by strong winds. If you are traveling and encounter flooded roadways this weekend, do not walk or drive through them.”

New Yorkers Should Monitor Local Forecast, Prepare Households and Vehicles for Heavy Rain Impacts, Use Extra Caution When Traveling Especially Near Flooded Roadways and Infrastructure

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread Flooding Getty Images loading...

The storm is expected to impact the Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City. Officials also say it could impact communities as far north as the Capital Region as well.

Out of an abundance of caution, Governor Hochul directed her administration to prepare for weather impacts and stand ready to support local officials with emergency response.

Coastal Storm Threatens to Bring a Wet Weekend To Hudson Valley

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread Flooding Getty Images loading...

Hudson Valley Weather says to expect periods of heavy rain on Saturday. Heavy rain could start falling as early as late Saturday morning and continue into the evening.

"A band of rain is likely to move into the Hudson Valley early Saturday morning (between 5am and 10am). There could be a band of moderate to heavy rain on the north side of the system, and that could impact our area around mid-day. Winds could become gusty out of the northeast, up to 35mph. So this storm could feel very much like an autumn nor'easter," Hudson Valley Weather wrote.

Breezy conditions with wind gusts of 20 to 35 miles per hour are possible for the region.

Autumn Nor'easter Could Impact Sunday In Hudson Valley & Parts Of New York State

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread Flooding Getty Images loading...

Sunday "remains unsettled," according to Hudson Valley Weather.

"Sunday is likely to see leftover showers and localized downpours... along with gusty winds and chilly temperatures. Temps on Saturday are likely to hold in the upper 50s to low 60s... with Sunday slightly warmer in the low to mid-60s," Hudson Valley Weather added.

Hudson River May Rise To Near Flood Levels

Hudson Valley Weather is also worried the Hudson River could rise to near flood levels.

rabbit75_cav rabbit75_cav loading...

On Saturday, the Hudson River is currently forecast to rise to 3.5 feet, which is very close to the flood level of 4.2 feet, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

"Between now and Saturday is a good time to bring belongings up to higher ground away from the river's edge. The combination of heavy rains and the tropical storm forcing water up the Hudson River will possibly cause a greater than 3.5 ft surge," Hudson Valley Weather said.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.