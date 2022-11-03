New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion

Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money.

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount.

Powerball Jackpot Continues To Climb

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.

The winning numbers of Wednesday's drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with a red Powerball of 23. That means the Powerball jackpot continues to climb through the billion-dollar territory.

The next drawing's jackpot is approaching a world-record jackpot amount!

Powerball Jackpot Approaching World Record Amount

money charles taylor loading...

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:59 p.m. The jackpot is estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million, according to Powerball officials.

"If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot," Powerball stated in a press release.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the last jackpot winner. If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, according to lottery officials.

$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in New York State

Jackie Corley/ayzek Jackie Corley/ayzek loading...

Despite no one winning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million, Powerball reports.

At least 16 tickets matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize including one ticket in New York and two tickets in New Jersey. The $1 million dollar winning ticket sold in New York was actually sold in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County

Google Google loading...

The $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, New York.

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets.

Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Powerball Numbers These numbers come up most often in the Powerball drawing.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on September 21st 2022, as we publish this article.

At Least 38 Kids Are Still Missing This Year In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York