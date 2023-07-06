New York State ‘Proud’ Of Congestion Pricing Plan, HV Official Calls It ‘Insult’

Top New York lawmakers are "proud" of a new plan that local lawmakers say is an "insult to families."

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the Federal Highway Administration completed the environmental review of New York's "first-in-the-nation congestion pricing program."

"The assessment finds that across the 28-county area studied in the environmental review, of those who commute to work in Manhattan's Central Business District (CBD), only 11% drive and 85% use public transportation. By reducing congestion and creating revenue for public transportation, the program will benefit millions of people every day. Through a package of mitigation measures, the program will also improve air quality in environmental justice communities," Hochul's office stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

1st-In-The-Nation Congestion Pricing Program Moving Forward In New York State

Angry woman driver. Rushing to work. Traffic jam. Busy life. Teenager reckless driving. globalmoments loading...

Hochul is applauding the final federal approval of the congestion pricing plan.

"Congestion pricing will reduce traffic in our crowded downtown, improve air quality and provide critical resources to the MTA." Hochul said. "I am proud of the thorough Environmental Assessment process we conducted, including responding to thousands of comments from community members from across the region. With the green light from the federal government, we look forward to moving ahead with the implementation of this program."

The federal agency found that the program will have no significant environmental impacts, officials say.

"Advancing this first-in-the-nation congestion pricing program is important for a multitude of reasons: cleaner air, decreased congestion on our roads, and smart and targeted investments in more equitable and accessible public transportation for the City of New York and those who live, visit and work here," New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.

Congestion Pricing Details Must Be Worked Out But Hudson Valley Drivers May Have to Pay New York Another Crazy Tax

Hudson Valley Official Against New Plan

Rockland County.Gov Rockland County.Gov loading...

Rockland County Executive Ed Day is calling the MTA's congestion pricing plan an "insult" to families.

"It is an insult to families who are already struggling to keep up with high gas prices and record-breaking inflation that Governor Kathy Hochul moved this plan forward," Day said in a statement. "You are forcing these residents - which include cops, firefighters, and others – to pay more simply for using their own vehicle to avoid being stranded by the current inadequate transit system."

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley