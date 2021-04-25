Hudson Valley Prisons to Resume In-Person Visitations
Have you been missing in person visits with your incarcerated friends and family? As of April 28, 2021 (and on May 1 where noted) in person visits will resume.
- Downstate Correctional Facility, 8:30AM to 3:15PM Daily
- Bedford Hills Correctional, 8:30AM to 3:30PM Daily
- Coxsackie Correctional Facility, 9:00AM to 3:15PM
- Eastern NY Correctional Facility, 9:00AM to 3:00PM
- Fishkill Correctional, 8:15AM to 3:00PM, RMU 8:30AM to 2:00PM
- Greenhaven Correctional, 7:30AM to 2:30PM
- Greene Correctional Facility, visitation resumes May 1, 9:00AM to 3:00PM and then also, 5:00PM to 9:00PM
- Hudson Correctional Facility, visitation resumes May 1, 9:00AM to 3:00PM
- Otisville Correctional Facility, visitation resumes May 1, 8:30AM to 2:30PM
- Shawangunk Correctional Facility, 8:30AM to 2:15PM
- Sing Sing Correctional Facility, 8:15AM to 3:00PM
- Sullivan Correctional Facility, 9:00AM to 3:00PM
- Taconic Correctional Facility, visitation resumes May 1, 8:30AM to 3:30PM
- Ulster Correctional Facility, visitation resumes May 1, 8:30AM to 2:30PM
- Wallkill Correctional Facility, visitation resumes May 1, 7:15AM to 2:15PM
- Woodbourne Correctional Facility, visitation resumes May 1, Weekends and holidays, 8:15AM to 2:45PM
Now, does this just mean that you can show up and expect to see your loved one? Not exactly. Most of the facilities have guidelines as to which prisoners can have visitors on which day. Make sure to double check with the facility's individual website to make sure that you will be able to see (or have a better chance of) getting to see your loved one.
Because of COVID, visiting rooms will be at 50% capacity. According to the states guidelines, all visitors must wear a mask into the facility and while processing, but that mask has to be plain with no writing on it. If you choose to not wear a mask, your visit could be denied. To make sure you have the best visit possibly, given the restrictions, you should read the New York State Covid Correctional Facility Visitor Guidelines.