New York State Police Try To Stop Elderly Hudson Valley Man’s Suicide
New York State Police confirmed a tragic incident in the Hudson Valley
On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal shooting inside a home in Orange County, New York
New York State Police Responded To Home in the Town of Mount Hope For a Report of Shots Fired
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the New York State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide.
The caller said they heard a gun go off and believed that a man inside the home shot himself.
Arriving New York State Police troopers found 74-year-old Russell J. Teuschler, alive, but armed with a handgun, police say. The 74-year-old Orange County man ignored several attempts to drop the gun and shot himself in the head in front of police, according to New York State Police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
"After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life-saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene," New York State Police stated in a press release.
The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State, officials say.
The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.