New York State Police Try To Stop Elderly Hudson Valley Man’s Suicide

New York State Police confirmed a tragic incident in the Hudson Valley

On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal shooting inside a home in Orange County, New York

New York State Police Responded To Home in the Town of Mount Hope For a Report of Shots Fired

Google Google loading...

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the New York State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide.

The caller said they heard a gun go off and believed that a man inside the home shot himself.

Arriving New York State Police troopers found 74-year-old Russell J. Teuschler, alive, but armed with a handgun, police say. The 74-year-old Orange County man ignored several attempts to drop the gun and shot himself in the head in front of police, according to New York State Police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life-saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Google Google loading...

The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic

These 5 Counties Have The Highest Property Crime Rate In New York