New York State On High Alert Following Attacks In Middle East

The increased violence in the Middle East is forcing officials in New York to act.

On Tuesday, Iran launched nearly two-hundred missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the airstrikes in Lebanon that killed a Hezbollah leader.

Hudson Valley Leaders Speak Out

NY House

A pair of congressman from the Hudson Valley, Marc Molinaro and Mike Lawler, are speaking out following Iran's attack on Israel.

Increased Secruity In New York State

Israel Declares War Following Large-Scale Hamas Attacks

Rosh Hashana begins at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and ends at sundown on Friday, Oct. 4.

The attacks in the Middle East, just ahead of the Jewish high holidays, has some New Yorkers on edge.

Police in New York confirm that they will have an increased visible presence near Jewish communities over the next few days, especially in New York City.

The NYPD will have officers stationed outside synagogues and other religious institutions.

Israel Declares 'State Of War Alert' After Surprise Attacks By Hamas

Despite the increased presences, and increased tensions in the Middle East, New York officials stress there's currently no specific threat to New York.

The extra presence is being done out of an abundance of caution.

