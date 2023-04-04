New York State Lottery Confirms Major Change

New York State Lotto officials announced a change that impacts many New Yorkers.

Empire State residents now have less time to purchase Mega Millions tickets

Deadline To Purchase Mega Millions Tickets Moved Up

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Starting today, Tuesday, April 4, New Yorkers who are interested in playing the popular Mega Millions lottery game now have a little bit less time to buy a ticket.

New York Lotto officials confirmed the deadline to purchase Mega Millions tickets is now 10 p.m. instead of 10:45 p.m. on the day of a drawing.

Anyone who purchases a Mega Millions ticket on the day of a drawing after 10 p.m. will be purchasing a ticket for the next drawing and not that day's drawing, officials warn.

"Beginning Tuesday, April 4, purchases for that night's drawing must be made before 10:00 pm. Mega Millions purchased after 10:00 pm will be for the next drawing," the New York State Lottery wrote on Facebook.

Reason For Mega Millions Change In New York State

Mega Millions Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images loading...

The earlier close will give New York Lottery officials more time to conduct closing procedures.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is $385 million with a cash option of around $204 million.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th 2023, as we publish this article.

