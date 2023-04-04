New York State Lottery Confirms Major Change
New York State Lotto officials announced a change that impacts many New Yorkers.
Empire State residents now have less time to purchase Mega Millions tickets
Deadline To Purchase Mega Millions Tickets Moved Up
Starting today, Tuesday, April 4, New Yorkers who are interested in playing the popular Mega Millions lottery game now have a little bit less time to buy a ticket.
New York Lotto officials confirmed the deadline to purchase Mega Millions tickets is now 10 p.m. instead of 10:45 p.m. on the day of a drawing.
Anyone who purchases a Mega Millions ticket on the day of a drawing after 10 p.m. will be purchasing a ticket for the next drawing and not that day's drawing, officials warn.
"Beginning Tuesday, April 4, purchases for that night's drawing must be made before 10:00 pm. Mega Millions purchased after 10:00 pm will be for the next drawing," the New York State Lottery wrote on Facebook.
"Beginning Tuesday, April 4, purchases for that night's drawing must be made before 10:00 pm. Mega Millions purchased after 10:00 pm will be for the next drawing," the New York State Lottery wrote on Facebook.
Reason For Mega Millions Change In New York State
The earlier close will give New York Lottery officials more time to conduct closing procedures.
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
New York State Couple Dead In ‘Horrific’ Hudson Valley Home With 125 Cats
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is $385 million with a cash option of around $204 million.