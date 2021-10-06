New York State Honors 45 Fallen Firefighters

New York State honored 45 firefighters who recently lost their lives.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledged and honored the 24 firefighters who have been added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial during an event at the Empire State Plaza to honor the memory and heroism of the brave New Yorkers who lost their lives while performing their duties in fire service.

Matt277

Governor Hochul said:

The names engraved on the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial will forever be remembered for self-sacrifice and dedication to community. "New York is a better place because of their service, and I offer my sincerest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who are no longer with us. We will never forget.

Below are the names and details of the individuals added this year to the New York State Fallen Firefighter's Memorial Wall:

NY.GoV

This year's Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony is honoring a total of 45 individuals, including 21 firefighters whose names were engraved on the wall in 2020, when there was no official ceremony due to COVID-19. Below are photos of the 21 firefighters honored in 2020.

With this year's addition, the Fallen Firefighters Memorial now honors 2,620 of New York's firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy said:

We are proud to honor these brave New Yorkers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fire service. It is important to pay tribute to their memory and ensure they are never forgotten. May God bless our fallen firefighters, their friends and families, and those who still risk their lives each day in the fire service to protect the people of New York State.

Acting State Fire Administrator James Cable said:

Today, we honor and remember the service of our fellow firefighters who are no longer with us. As we recently observed the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and those we lost that day, it is important we also recognize that many of those being honored today were recently lost as a direct result of their participation in the rescue and recovery efforts in response to those attacks.

John P. Farrell Jr., President of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York said:

This year, we honor 45 fallen firefighters, including 21 firefighters whose names were engraved on the wall in 2020. The wall symbolizes their unwavering dedication in protecting the citizens of New York. Their names on the wall remind us to honor their sacrifice by being the best firefighters we can be.

Robert R. Kloepfer Jr., President of the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs said:

Today we join our fire service colleagues and elected officials in honoring the 45 fallen firefighters who died selflessly serving their communities to protect New Yorkers. We will forever remember these individuals and honor their spirit, commitment and dedication to public safety.

Bill Kennedy, President of the County Fire Coordinators' Association of the State of New York said:

Today, we honor those in the fire service who've made the ultimate sacrifice. Saying thank you is not worthy of the sacrifice but, in memorializing their legacy, we continue to show our never-ending appreciation for these brave New Yorkers who dedicated their lives to being firefighters.

