New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat

Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products.

Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria

Daniele International is based out of Rhode Island but its meat is sold nationwide including in New York State.

Nearly 70,000 pounds of meat has been recalled because it may be laced with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FSIS.

Listeria monocytogenes Symptoms To Watch

"Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected," the FSIS states.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food," the FSIS warns

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the recalled meat but health officials are worried the products may still be in many New Yorker's refrigerators.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS adds. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. "

More Information On Recalled Sausage

The recalled sausage products were produced on various dates from May 23, 2022, through November 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide on various dates from December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023.

Recalled Meat In New York State

The following products are subject to recall:

