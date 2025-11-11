New York State Creates 200 Jobs To Save Many Lives

A major mental health platform is expanding in New York, creating nearly 200 new jobs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an expansion of a mental health platform, creating many new jobs in the state.

Mental Health Platform Moves To New Building

Hochul announced that Grow Therapy (Grow), a mental health platform, is relocating it's New York headquarters from SoHo to a larger office in Lower Manhattan.

Grow allows licensed therapists and psychiatrists to deliver in-person and online therapy and psychiatric care.

“By supporting innovative companies and investing in the next generation of technology development, we’re strengthening the foundations of New York’s economy and positioning our state as a national leader in tech-driven growth and opportunity," Hochul said.

The company is moving to 100 Broadway, signing a lease on 19,000 square feet to accommodate its growing operations. The move will become official on Dec. 1.

Will Create Nearly 200 Jobs

According to Hochul's office, with its expansion, Grow plans to create at least 186 new full-time jobs over the next five years, in addition to the more than 100 roles it currently maintains across New York State.

“Grow Therapy’s decision to expand in Lower Manhattan underscores New York’s commitment to building a vibrant tech sector that creates high-quality jobs, attracts world-class talent and improves access to care for those who need it most,” Hochul added.

The new jobs will be focused on technological innovation, operations, and marketing.

