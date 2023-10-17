New York State Confirms ‘Milestone’ To Achieve ‘Ambitious Goals’

New York State has cleared a big step in installing more fast charging stations for electric vehicles.

New York State Announces Milestone For Electric Vehicles

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a "milestone" in New York’s nation-leading effort to combat climate change and transition to zero-emission vehicles.

“In order to achieve our ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to all-electric vehicles, New York State must have a vast network of charging stations that are easy to use and convenient to reach,” Hochul said.

Federal Highway Administration Approves New York's Plan

Hochul confirmed the Federal Highway Administration approved New York State’s updated plan to utilize National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program Funds to install and operate additional fast charging stations.

“By utilizing these critically important federal funds and by working together and combining their great skills and resources, our state Department of Transportation and Power Authority will create a state-of-the-art charging network that will encourage more people to own EVs and help make a stop at the gas station a thing of the past," Hocul added.

The Federal Highway Administration's move clears the way for New York State to receive its next apportionment of $37.4 million to continue building and installing fast charging stations.

New York is expected to receive $175 million over five years but must submit updated plans to the Federal Highway Administration each year on how it intends to spend the money.

“Creating a climate-friendly transportation system demands that we do all we can to encourage the use of electric vehicles. The Department of Transportation is proud to be a part of this new initiative, which will literally put a charge into New York’s nation-leading efforts to combat global warming and help make EV’s a more attractive and convenient option for motorists," New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.

Plans For New Charging Stations Across New York State

The New York State Power Authority will utilize its Evolve NY fast charging infrastructure program to figure out the best locations to install the charging facilities.

Officials say they will figure out at least 20 gap areas along key state highways. Most of the new charging stations should be completed by the end of 2024.

The exact locations haven't been announced.

