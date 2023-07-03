New York State Confirms Major Rule Change For Police Officers

Changes are coming from police in New York State. What are your thoughts?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York State Police announced changes to the application process to become a trooper.

New York State Police announces change in application requirements to become a New York State Trooper

Officials confirmed Hochul approved a request from New York State Police to raise the maximum age to apply to become a New York State Trooper from 29 to 34.

Minimum Requirements To Apply For New York State Police

US Citizen

20-34 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty - up to a maximum of 7 years)

High school diploma or equivalent

New York State Police Salary

The starting salary is $59,612 which increases to $84,331 after your first year. The job comes with full benefits and a retirement package.

If you'd like to apply to become a New York State Trooper and sign up to take a test or learn more visit joinstatepolice.ny.gov. For a study guide CLICK HERE.

