Gas Prices Rising Ahead Of Holiday Weekend In New York

If you plan on doing any traveling this Memorial Day weekend, expect to pay more for gas to get to your destination.

Gas prices continue to increase as we head into the long holiday weekend.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unlead gas is around $3.699. That is up slightly from last week.


The price at the pump jumped up at the beginning of May when gas suppliers had to change over from a Winter blend of gas to a Summer blend. The summer blend costs around 15 cents more per gallon to produce which is why we saw a jump at the pump.

Last week in New York State, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was around $3.655. So we have seen a 4-cent increase in the past seven days.

Experts are stating that we could see that price increase this weekend as the demand for gas increases with more people traveling over the long holiday weekend.

The good news is that the price for gas is much cheaper than it was for Memorial Day weekend in 2022. Last year, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.930.

If you are looking to save on gas this weekend, you may want to visit friends and family in Western New York. The lowest prices can be found there, while the highest average prices are in Northern and Central New York.

