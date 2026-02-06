The New Reason A New York Scientist Was Locked Up By ICE

An Upstate New York scientist was mistakenly held by ICE agents for several weeks.

A University at Buffalo research scientist who was held by ICE after what officials said was a wrong turn near the Canadian border

Upstate NY Research Scientist Detained By ICE After Wrong Turn At Canadian Border

Dr. Shovgi Huseynov, an Azerbaijan native and medical researcher at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, was arrested last month after turning onto the Peace Bridge while driving for Lyft.

Border Patrol agents detained him at the crossing, and he was later transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

ICE alleged Huseynov could be subject to removal from the country despite having a valid work visa through 2029.

Reports say he has no criminal record and works under a Department of Homeland Security-approved visa.

He was first held at a detention facility in Batavia before being moved to North Lake Correctional Facility in Michigan.

Finally Released

Over the past month, family, colleagues, and University at Buffalo officials pushed for his release.

This week, a federal immigration judge granted Huseynov release on bond, and he was freed from custody.

The university says it will continue to support him and his attorney as his immigration case proceeds.

Critics have blasted the detention as an overreach, noting others have been swept into custody over similar border mistakes.

