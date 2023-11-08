New York Snack Recalled Over Fears Of ‘Life-Threatening Reaction’

CLICK HERE for 2023 Hudson Valley, New York Election Results

A healthy snack sold in New York State was just recalled due to fears it could cause a "life-threatening" reaction.

We have photos and key information about this recall.

Grandy Organics Recalls Granola

Reason For Granola Recall

The reason for the recall is that the granola may contain undeclared Coconut.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction should they consume this product," the FDA states. "After conducting a thorough tracing exercise, Grandy Organics discovered that the product potentially containing trace levels of coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of coconut."

As of this writing, there's been no allergic reaction reported.

"If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately," Grandy Organics said. "Grandy Organics is committed to food safety, transparency, and producing the highest quality products. The company is offering a refund or replacement product to all customers involved."

Anyone with questions should email the company at customerservice@grandyorganics.com.

You can also call the company during normal business hours by dialing (207) 935-7415.

