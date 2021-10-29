New York Schools Ban ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costumes
Some are shocked elementary school students from the Hudson Valley are watching the bloody Netflix hit and now schools in New York have banned the show.
"Squid Game" Halloween costumes are a big hit this year. The show is officially the most-watched ever on Netflix.
While many are fans of the show, it's probably not the best show for young children. If you are unaware, "Squid Game" is about people hoping to win money by competing in children's games where the losers are killed. The show features a lot of murders and lots of blood.
Now, multiple elementary schools in New York have banned students from dressing up as characters from "Squid Game."
A school district in Central New York has banned the costumes at elementary schools, saying they show and costumes send violent messages.
The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Manlius has banned "Squid Game" costumes at Enders Road Elementary School, Fayetteville Elementary School and Mott Road Elementary School.
Fayetteville-Manlius School District Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice told CBS:
School principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume.
Netflix rated the show for mature audiences because of the show includes suicide, murder, violence, sex, nudity and smoking. Netflix states the show:
May not be suitable for ages 17 and under.
One elementary school teacher in the Hudson Valley told Hudson Valley Post she was shocked to learn her 7-year-old students have been watching Squid Game.
So far Hudson Valley Post hasn't learned of any district in the region banning "Squid Game" costumes, but school officials agree the real problem is children watching the show.
