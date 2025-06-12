A Hudson Valley school is instructing students to stop bringing backpacks to school.

This decision comes after scary situation at a local high school.

Bullet Found Inside Peekskill High School

Google Google loading...

The request comes after part of a bullet was found inside Peekskill High School on Monday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Peekskill schools Superintendent David Mauricio confirmed police, along with a K9, and school security staff searched the school.

At no point was there evidence of a firearm at the school, nor has the school received any threats," Mauricio wrote in a letter to the community, obtained by Hudson Valley Post. "Police have investigated the item and confirmed that it is not a complete bullet."

Students Told To Keep Bookbags At Home

Canva Canva loading...

In response, Peekskill High School students are being asked to keep their backpacks at home the rest of this academic year.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

"PHS students are encouraged to leave bookbags at home unless otherwise necessary for the remainder of the school year," Mauricio added.

A bookbag search was conducted on Tuesday for any students who brought a bookbag to school.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

For the remainder of the school year, security is being stepped up, and there will also be an increased law enforcement presence at the high school.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

The 10 Most Expensive Private Schools In New York

The 10 Most Expensive Private Schools In New York

Top 10 Party Schools in New York for 2024