New York Scammers Posing As Cops to Scam Hudson Valley

Police are warning Hudson Valley residents of a new scam where scammers are acting as officers.

The New York State Police are warning against a phone scam where callers are claiming to be state troopers.

Many of the calls center around the Highland area in Ulster County, officials say.

During the calls, scammers say they are a member of the New York State Police and that charges are pending against the person.

The scammers then request money or bank information.

Neither the state police nor any agency authorized by it, will ever solicit for money or ask for personal information over the phone.

The New York State Office of the Attorney General investigates illegal and questionable telemarketing operations in New York State.

Anyone who receives a solicitation by telephone, mail, email or in person, from someone seeking money and who purports to be a representative or employee of the New York State Police, or suggests an affiliation with the New York State Police, is advised to get as many details as possible about the caller and to report this to the New York State Attorney Generals Charities Bureau or the nearest Attorney Generals Office.

As a matter of crime prevention, people should be wary of solicitors who:

Do not provide an address or phone number

Demand immediate payment or payment in cash

Seem vague as to how contributions will be spent

Refuse to provide financial information about a charitable organization

Appear angry or impatient when asked reasonable questions about the organization they represent or the programs for which contributions will be used.

