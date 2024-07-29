New York Restaurant Among ‘Best Chinese’ Spots In America
There's not shortage of incredible Chinese food in New York or the Hudson Valley. But this Empire State eatery was just named among the best in America.
Love Food named "The Best Chinese Restaurant In Every US State"
"We’ve done the hard work for you and sought out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites," Love Food states.
This Is New York State's Best Chinese Restaurant
According to Love Food, CHILI is the best restaurant for Chinese Food in the Empire State.
The eatery opened in 2021 on East 37th Street in New York City.
"Since then has won rave reviews for its Sichuan cuisine, which is served in a gorgeous setting. People particularly love the atmosphere and service, with waiting staff going above and beyond for customers. The food itself is phenomenal, too, with diners wowed by dishes like spicy cumin lamb, truffle beef tenderloin, and tea-smoked duck, which come courtesy of the restaurant's Michelin-starred chef," Love Food States about CHILI.
CHILI In New York City
According to the company's website, the food at the Midtown Manhattan eatery is "cooked by the chefs who received the honor of a Michelin star" and the head chef is "an expert in Sichuan food" who ran a kitchen "that was awarded a Michelin star from 2013 to 2019."
Other New York Chinese Restaurants Among Best In America
The Daily Meal and Eat This, Not That also recently named their best Chinese restaurants in America. 12 are found in New York State.
The Daily Meal and Eat This, Not That both believe Xi’an Famous Foods serves up the best Chinese food in all of the Empire State.
Xi'an Famous Foods has 12 locations across New York City. You can find restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.
Any of the hand-pulled noodle dishes, including the spicy cumin lamb, sliced lamb or the stewed pork burger come highly recommended.
"Unlike your average beef patty on a bun, this handheld uses pork belly meat stewed in soy sauce with spices and herbs, diced and packed into a warm, crispy flatbread-like bun," The Daily Meal writes about the stewed pork burger from Xi'an Famous Foods
