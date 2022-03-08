New York Residents Now Paying More For Gas Than Ever Before

New York State residents woke up to the highest gas prices ever, breaking a record set in 2008. Where in New York does gas cost the most?

There's no escaping the pain at the pump in the Hudson Valley, New York State, or the nation.

AAA puts Tuesday's record-high nationwide average at $4.17. That's up about ten cents from Monday and 55-cents more than last week.

"Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb," AAA states in a press release.

Experts blame the fast pace of rising prices on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 bbl to 246 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.66 million b/d to 8.74 million b/d. The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices," AAA adds.

New York State has set a record high of $4.37 for a gallon of regular gas. That's also up over ten cents from Monday. AAA also reports record-high prices across the Hudson Valley.

Below is where gas costs the most in New York State and the Hudson Valley.

Updated New York Gas Prices

