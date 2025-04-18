New York Residents Dealing With Massive Social Security Changes

New York residents are dealing with significant changes to Social Security.

Millions of New Yorkers rely on Social Security and many aren't happy with the changes.

Nearly four million residents across the Empire State receive social security payments.

Two Social Security Offices Expected To Close Soon

Elon Musk's DOGE recently published a list of 800 federal real estate leases that Musk hopes to cancel.

Elon Musk's DOGE recently published a list of 800 federal real estate leases that Musk hopes to cancel.

According to the Associated Press, this means nearly 30 Social Security offices across the nation are expected to close in 2025.

At least two offices in New York are expected to close in the next few months.

Two Hudson Valley Offices Set To Close- Westchester County, Dutchess County

AP reports that the Social Security office in White Plains will close on May 31, while the Poughkeepsie office is slated to close on July 31.

It should be noted that Social Security officials say reports of local field offices permanently closing are "false."

"Since January 1, 2025, the agency has not permanently closed or announced the permanent closure of any local field office," Social Security stated.

Officials did confirm the "permanent closure" of its hearing office in White Plains.

Major Social Security Confirmed

Social Security officials did confirm a major change that took effect on April 1.

Social Security officials did confirm a major change that took effect on April 1.

All no longer have the option to confirm their identity over the phone.

Officials say the new measures "further safeguard Social Security records and benefits against fraudulent activity."

The new verification policy requires in-person visits or online verification.

Elected officials say this move makes it harder for beneficiaries to secure their benefits.

Experts also believe these changes will result in more headaches and longer wait times to resolve routine customer service needs.

Direct Deposit Changes

Canva Canva loading...

The SSA made updates to direct deposit change requests.

These change requests, both in person and online, used to take 30 days to go into effect; now they will be made in one business day.

