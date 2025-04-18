New York Residents Dealing With Massive Social Security Changes
New York residents are dealing with significant changes to Social Security.
Millions of New Yorkers rely on Social Security and many aren't happy with the changes.
Nearly four million residents across the Empire State receive social security payments.
Two Social Security Offices Expected To Close Soon
Elon Musk's DOGE recently published a list of 800 federal real estate leases that Musk hopes to cancel.
According to the Associated Press, this means nearly 30 Social Security offices across the nation are expected to close in 2025.
At least two offices in New York are expected to close in the next few months.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Two Hudson Valley Offices Set To Close- Westchester County, Dutchess County
AP reports that the Social Security office in White Plains will close on May 31, while the Poughkeepsie office is slated to close on July 31.
It should be noted that Social Security officials say reports of local field offices permanently closing are "false."
"Since January 1, 2025, the agency has not permanently closed or announced the permanent closure of any local field office," Social Security stated.
Officials did confirm the "permanent closure" of its hearing office in White Plains.
Major Social Security Confirmed
Social Security officials did confirm a major change that took effect on April 1.
All no longer have the option to confirm their identity over the phone.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
Officials say the new measures "further safeguard Social Security records and benefits against fraudulent activity."
The new verification policy requires in-person visits or online verification.
Elected officials say this move makes it harder for beneficiaries to secure their benefits.
Experts also believe these changes will result in more headaches and longer wait times to resolve routine customer service needs.
Direct Deposit Changes
The SSA made updates to direct deposit change requests.
Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York
These change requests, both in person and online, used to take 30 days to go into effect; now they will be made in one business day.
New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs
New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State
Keep Reading:
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker