New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming

Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future."

On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County.

"Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County

“This is a huge step for the Hudson Valley as we continue to make crucial investments to propel our region into the 21st-century economy and create good-paying local jobs,” Ryan said. “iPark87 is poised to be a shining example of the Hudson Valley’s economic resurgence.”

"Asbestos mountain" was located in Kingston, New York at IBM's former campus in Ulster County.

The New York politicians have been advocating for years regarding the cleanup and transformation of Ulster County’s former Tech City campus, once the 30-year home of IBM, now known as iPark87.

"Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Kingston, New York

“After a long and arduous battle, the mountains of asbestos and debris are finally gone, and a once-contaminated dumping ground is now a foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future. This is a historic day for Ulster County and a major milestone as we revitalize the former Tech City site in Ulster County, transforming it to iPark87 and creating thousands of good-paying jobs,” Schumer said.

Three debris piles containing asbestos have been removed officials say. More than 7,000 tons of asbestos-contaminated debris were transported over a month ahead of schedule.

Officials say this means the "ongoing threat of exposure to asbestos by the public has been eliminated."

"This marks a milestone for the Town of Ulster, following a process that saw officials from New York State and Ulster County take a prominent role in working with EPA to find a solution that clears the way for businesses to move forward with new construction and renovation projects," EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia added.

iPark 87 Coming To Kingston, New York

In December 2021, National Resources, a nationally-recognized developer announced plans to invest $200 million into the abandoned Ulster County site and create many high-paying jobs.

“Unveiling the new iPark87, creating hundreds of jobs, and investing hundreds of millions in the site was exactly why I have pushed so hard to clean up the asbestos and bring Ulster County's economic engine back to life," Schumer said after the deal was announced.

Over the next five to ten years, the group expects to invest in excess of $200,000,000 to improve and revitalize the site, which they believe will lead to the creation of up to 1,000 good-paying jobs for Ulster County residents.

The proposed uses for the Kingston site, include light manufacturing, food and agriculture, film and television, arts and culture, and logistics and distribution.

iPark 84 in Dutchess County, Fishkill, New York

National Resources is also working to redevelop the former IBM site in Fishkill.

Their Fishkill location, known as iPark 84, features over 2 million square feet of commercial space and currently is slated to have GlobalFoundries, eMagin, and a film studio as tenants.

