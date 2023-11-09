New York Police Need Help Finding Men Passing Fake Money In Hudson Valley

New York State Police is looking for help in finding two men as troopers investigate the passing of counterfeit money in the Hudson Valley.

State Police Attempting to Identify Individuals Passing Counterfeit Bills In Dutchess County, New York

NYSP NYSP loading...

Can you help the New York State Police? Have you seen the men pictured above?

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, New York State Police asked for help in attempting to identify the pictured individuals in relation to an investigation for passing counterfeit bills in the town of Hyde Park.

Fake Money Passed At Hyde Park, New York Store

Brick House Resellers/Facebook Brick House Resellers/Facebook loading...

New York State Police didn't provide any more details about the individuals or mention where in Hyde Park the fake money was passed.

"Anyone with information regarding the possible identity or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case #11688855," New York State Police stated in a press release and on Facebook.

