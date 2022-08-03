New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh

A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened.

On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh

Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under Investigation in City of Newburgh, New York

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to the intersection of South Street and Pierces Road for a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Police did not say what time the accident occurred.

Police found the operator of the motorcycle, a 32-year-old Newburgh resident unconscious and unresponsive. The man was immediately transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.

Information Regarding Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Newburgh, Orange County, New York Still Unclear

Police did not release the name of the 32-year-old Newburgh man who lost his life in the crash. Police also did not provide more information about what may have led to the crash.

"The City of Newburgh Police Department was assisted on scene by the City of Newburgh Fire Department, New York State Police, New Windsor Police, and Mobile Life Support Services," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated.

Police Seek Witnesses As Investigation Continues

The City of Newburgh Police Department is hoping witnesses can help them figure out what caused the fatal crash.

"Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-

569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous," the City of Newburgh Police Department concluded in a press release.

