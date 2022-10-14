New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child

Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley.

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen.

Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York

On Thursday, around 9:50 p.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on North Court in the Hamlet of Port Ewen, for the report of gunshots and a female screaming.

Arriving officers found a 34-year-old woman outside on her porch with a gunshot wound to her hip, police say. The victim is expected to recover.

"Aid was rendered and she was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad for her injuries and is expected to recover," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the woman lives at the home on North Court in the Hamlet of Port Ewen. Police believed someone fired at least five shots from a handgun at the woman before fleeing the area.

Port Ewen, New York Mother Shot Sitting On Porch

Her young daughter was home at the time of the shooting. The daughter was not injured, police say.

A motive remains unclear, but police don't think this was a random act of violence.

"This remains an open and active investigation and does not appear to be a random act of violence," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office added. "Detectives were assisted by members of the New York State Police, City of Kingston Police, Town of Ulster Police and Mobile Life."

Anyone with information can call the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Some Port Ewen residents were shocked to hear about the shooting in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley.

"So sad to hear that the town I grew up in, good ol' little Port Ewen, where everyone knew everyone and it was safe to play outside and ride your bikes all throughout the town, is experiencing the unthinkable, unfathomable, unsafe violence," a woman wrote on Facebook after police reported the shooting.

