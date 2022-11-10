New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom.

Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Sullivan County, New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom in Mamakating

Scott was sentenced for attempting to seriously injure a stranger. Scott admitted to stabbing a man in early February in the Town of Mamakating.

A 911 call revealed the stranger allowed Scott to enter his home to use the bathroom. Scott asked to enter the Sullivan County home to use the bathroom and ask for directions, police say.

Scott was armed with a knife when he came out of the bathroom and began stabbing at the man, cutting the man in his head, officials say.

Scott then fled the home. A neighbor came to the victim’s aid while other neighbors kept police informed of Scott’s location.

Scott was taken into custody by New York State Police not far from the home. He was charged with attempted murder.

The unnamed victim was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center. He has made a full recovery from his injuries, according to the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office.

“This victim’s generosity led to this horrible attack. Although he has physically recovered, the mental and emotional toll of this offense is everlasting. I am grateful to the community of people around this victim and his family for their support on the day of this offense and every day thereafter," Galligan said.

Wurtsboro, New York Man Pleads Guilty To Nearly Killing Stranger In Sullivan County

Scott pleaded guilty in August. His legal team argued Scott was unmedicated in connection with a mental health issue at the time of the crimes, officials say.

"After hearing statements from the victim and a member of the victim’s family, as well as arguments by the prosecution and defense, Sullivan County Court Judge Jim Farrell sentenced Scott, consistent with the DA’s recommendation, to the fifteen-year term," the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office stated.

