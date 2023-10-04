New York Man Nearly Kills Mom, Son With Hammer In Hudson Valley
A mother and son were nearly killed inside their Hudson Valley home by a man with a hammer. Their attacker was just "punished for his horrific actions."
On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 43-year-old Shawn Beach, age 43, of Port Jervis, was sentenced in the Orange County Court
Sentencing In Orange County Court
Beach was sentenced to an aggregate term of 30 years in prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Beach was convicted in August of two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree after a jury trial.
Beach had a prior violent felony conviction from 2003.
Details Of Attempted Murder Case In Port Jervis, New York
On Dec. 11, 2022, Beach swung a hammer in the direction of a woman in a Port Jervis, New York home. The woman's 18-year-old son was home.
The son heard his mom screaming and rushed downstairs to help. Beach then hit the teen in the head with the hammer, fracturing his skull.
The 18-year-old nearly died, officials say. He was treated for life-threatening injuries at Westchester Medical Center.
“This violent recidivist was appropriately punished for his horrific actions,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “Domestic violence has life-changing consequences and the victims in this case are to be praised for their bravery in coming forward."
