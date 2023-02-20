A Lower Hudson Valley man was sentenced for violently killing his neighbor.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced that a Lower Hudson Valley man was sentenced for murdering his neighbor.

Yonkers, Man Killed By Westchester County Neighbor

On June 26, 2020, at approximately 6:08 p.m., 31-year-old Terrence Gonzalez of Yonkers, used a .38 caliber revolver to kill his neighbor, 23-year-old Lateef Butler, outside their Yonkers apartment building.

Butler was shot five times, including in the neck, chest, hip and thigh, during a dispute with Gonzalez outside his apartment building on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers.

Butler was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, where he was pronounced dead.

Yonkers Man Found in Saw Mill River After Killing Neighbor

Following the incident, the Yonkers Police Department found Gonzalez in the Saw Mill River. The gun used in the shooting, seen below, was found in a bush near Center Street, and obtained surveillance video of the fatal shooting.

Gonzalez was found guilty in December 2022, following a four-week trial, of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, both violent felonies.

Sentenced To Life In Prison

This week Gonzalez was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for fatally shooting his neighbor, in 2020.

“In keeping my promise to hold perpetrators of gun violence accountable, today’s sentence brings justice for Lateef Butler’s family and removes a dangerous individual from our streets," DA Roach said.

