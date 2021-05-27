New York Man Killed on Hudson Valley Road Featured in Commercials

A New York City man was killed in an accident on a famous Hudson Valley road known for its curves and breathtaking views.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday, May 22 around 4 p.m., New York State Police from the Greenville barracks responded to a motorcycle crash in State Route 97, also known as The Hawks Nest.

An initial police investigation revealed that 32-year-old Leighton L. Douglas from Bayshore was operating a 2019 red Ducati west on State Route 97 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and was thrown from the bike.

The Long Island man went over the double yellow lines while trying to pass a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta on his motorcycle but observed a vehicle coming in his direction. Douglas quickly proceeded back into the westbound lanes; however, he overcorrected and struck the embankment on the north shoulder and the motorcycle subsequently struck the rear passenger side of the Volkswagen causing the motorcycle to burst into flames, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Douglas was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. Lee was a property manager and investor in New York City, according to his social media.

The operator and the passengers in the Volkswagen were not injured, police say. The operator of the Volkswagen immediately stopped his vehicle and exited to render first aid to Douglas.

The Sparrowbush Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames.

Hawks Nest is a very popular road for motorcyclists. The snake-like route along the Deleware River offers breathtaking views and has been featured in many car commercials, according to I Love New York.

Hawk's Nest is a scenic location just outside Port Jervis. It gets its name because hawks nest in the area. In April, a truck nearly drove off the mountain. Those photos are below:

Truck Nearly Drives Off Mountain Into River in Hudson Valley A truck driver is lucky to be alive after a truck struck a wall and nearly drove off a mountain.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.