New York Man Killed on Hudson Valley Road Featured in Commercials
A New York City man was killed in an accident on a famous Hudson Valley road known for its curves and breathtaking views.
On Saturday, May 22 around 4 p.m., New York State Police from the Greenville barracks responded to a motorcycle crash in State Route 97, also known as The Hawks Nest.
An initial police investigation revealed that 32-year-old Leighton L. Douglas from Bayshore was operating a 2019 red Ducati west on State Route 97 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and was thrown from the bike.
The Long Island man went over the double yellow lines while trying to pass a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta on his motorcycle but observed a vehicle coming in his direction. Douglas quickly proceeded back into the westbound lanes; however, he overcorrected and struck the embankment on the north shoulder and the motorcycle subsequently struck the rear passenger side of the Volkswagen causing the motorcycle to burst into flames, police say.
Douglas was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. Lee was a property manager and investor in New York City, according to his social media.
The operator and the passengers in the Volkswagen were not injured, police say. The operator of the Volkswagen immediately stopped his vehicle and exited to render first aid to Douglas.
The Sparrowbush Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames.
Hawks Nest is a very popular road for motorcyclists. The snake-like route along the Deleware River offers breathtaking views and has been featured in many car commercials, according to I Love New York.
Hawk's Nest is a scenic location just outside Port Jervis. It gets its name because hawks nest in the area. In April, a truck nearly drove off the mountain. Those photos are below:
