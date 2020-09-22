New York Man Found With Loaded Stolen Gun on I-84, Police Say

The man was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, New York State police from the Brewster barracks arrested Victor M. Jimenez, age 26, of New York, NY, for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies.

At 3:55 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG for vehicles and traffic law violations on Interstate 84 in the town of Southeast, police say.

After investigating this further, a loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun was reportedly found in Jimenez's possession. The weapon was reported stolen out of Chesterfield County Virginia, police say.

Jimenez was arraigned before the town of Southeast court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $1,500.00 cash bail or $3,000.00 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13 at 6:00 p.m.