New York Man Found With ‘Dangerous’ Drugs At Woodbury Commons

A Hudson Valley man fleeing police was found with around $200,000 worth of "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Sherlan Simpson of Newburgh was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.

Newburgh, New York Man Found Guilty Of Bringing Drugs To Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, More

Google Google loading...

Simpson was found guilty of multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury. He faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison for the drug charge and up to 7 years for perjury.

Simpson is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Simpson was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the jury’s verdict.

“The spread of vast quantities of dangerous narcotics was disrupted by the keen attention of the law enforcement officers in this case,” Hoovler said. “This defendant was prevented from peddling his drugs in our communities by his arrest, prosecution and conviction. That the defendant would go so far as to lie under oath before the Grand Jury strikes at the very heart of our criminal justice system and itself deserves stern punishment."

Police Chase At Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

As alleged at trial, on January 6, 2021, Simpson was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation in the vicinity of State Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury. New York State Troopers observed a backpack in the back seat of Simpson’s vehicle.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Simpson then fled the traffic stop in his car, racing into the Woodbury Commons where surveillance video showed a backpack being thrown from the car.

Police later found the bag which included some of Simpon's personal belongings and two kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $200,000, officials say.

488031209 GeniusKp loading...

Simpson's DNA was later also found on the bag, according to Hoovler.

Perjury Charge

During the trial, after taking an oath, to tell the truth, he denied having the backpack in his car or tossing it at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

These 5 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Arrests Per Capita While New York State doesn't top the nation, it still has its issues with illegal drugs

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.