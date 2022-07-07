New York Man Fatally Hit Walking Near Hudson Valley Hospital

New York State Police is asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal accident in the Hudson Valley.

A Hudson Valley Man was fatally struck by a car while walking in the region.

Westchester County, New York Man Fatally Hit Walking on Crompond Road in the town of Cortlandt, New York

Google Google loading...

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle and pedestrian crash on Crompond Road in the town of Cortlandt.

Troopers were dispatched to Crompond Road and Lafayette Avenue in the town of Cortlandt, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Peekskill, New York Man Fatally Hit Walking on Crompond Road in Westchester County, New York

Google Google loading...

Police believe 34-year-old Edwin G. Merchan Tenemea of Peekskill, New York was hit by a 2004 Honda Accord which was traveling westbound on Crompond Road. Tenemea was hit while walking in the westbound lane, police say.

New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital is located on Crompond Road near Lafayette Avenue in the town of Cortlandt.

Arriving troopers found Peekskill Emergency Medical Services already on scene rendering aid to the 34-year-old Peekskill man. He was later transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Tenemea was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to New York State Police.

No Charges Filed, Investigation Continues

As of this writing, no charges have been filed against the unnamed driver of the Honda Accord. Police say the investigation into the fatal crash "remains ongoing."

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- July 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 07/02/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Banned Baby Names in New York And United States