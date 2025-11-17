New York Man Nearly Killed After Falling From Moving Bus

A New York man was seriously injured after he fell off the roof of a moving bus!

It happened on Friday in Maine.

New York Man Falls Off Moving Bus In Maine

Around 11:15 a.m., Maine State Police were told that a man fell off the roof of a moving bus. It happened near mile marker 2 southbound on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery.

Police arrived on the scene and noticed the bus driver and passengers trying to help the injured man. He was identified as 35-year-old Derrick McDuffy of New York.

His hometown wasn't revealed.

Suffered Serious Injuries

Police say he "suffered serious injuries." He was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

While his injuries are "serious," they aren't "believed to be life-threatening," according to the Maine State Police.

Why New York Man Got On Roof On Bus

Witnesses told police that McDuffy opened the bus’s emergency roof access hatch before climbing onto the roof while the bus was in motion because he was feeling overheated.

After learning about the passenger on the roof, the Concord Coach Lines bus driver began to slow down and pull over. At that point, McDuffy fell from the roof to the roadway, landing on the shoulder of the Turnpike.

The investigation remains ongoing.

