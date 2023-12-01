New York Man Charged Wit Manslaughter After Overdose Death In Hudson Valley

An alleged Hudson Valley drug dealer is facing some major charges following the death of a local man.

On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 36-year-old Timothy Lempicki of Washingtonville was arraigned in Orange County Court following a fatal overdose.

Homicide Charges in Drug Sale Case Which Resulted in Fatal Overdose In Orange County, New York

Lempicki was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

These charges were filed in connection with the death of a man who was found dead in the Town of New Windsor, on July 17, 2022, officials say.

The unnamed man died from a fatal overdose of the powerful narcotic fentanyl, according to the Orange County DA's Office.

Washingtonville, New York Man Accused Of Selling Drugs That Killed Man In New Windsor

On July 16, 2022, Lempicki allegedly sold the fentanyl to the deceased man in the Village of Washingtonville.

"The indictment alleges that at the time Lempicki sold the drug, he knew, and consciously disregarded, a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the drug might have a lethal effect on the person he sold it to," the Orange County DA's office stated in a press release.

A warrant was issued for Lempicki's arrest this month after the case was presented to an Orange County Grand Jury.

Washingtonville Man Charged with Manslaughter

He was arrested by police officers of the Village of Washingtonville Police Department and brought before an Orange County Court Judge on Thursday.

“The indictment in this case is part of my office’s ongoing efforts to hold drug dealers accountable for the death and damage that they cause,” Hoovler said. “The lethal nature of fentanyl has been well documented and well publicized. In those cases where we can prove that drug traffickers consciously disregarded the risk that their actions would result in the deaths that resulted from their drug dealing."

Lempicki was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail which had been ordered in the amount of $50,000 cash, or $100,000 secured bond, or $250,000 unsecured bond.

