New York Man Brutally Killed Friend’s Puppy In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is going to jail for viciously killing his friend's puppy while driving.

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Lower Hudson Valley man was sentenced for killing a puppy.

Westchester County, New York Man Kills Friend's Puppy

On May 14, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., 34-year-old Thaddeus Jones a passenger in a car that was driven by his friend, grabbed the friend’s 12-week-old Pitbull puppy named “Lady” and threw the puppy into oncoming traffic on Yonkers Avenue, officials say.

The puppy was immediately hit by a car and killed.

"This defendant killed a puppy for no reason and will now face consequences behind bars. This kind of depraved conduct toward animals will not be tolerated in Westchester County," Rocah said.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Friend's Puppy

After tossing the puppy out of his friend's car, when questioned by police, Jones told yelled “F__k your dog,” to his friend, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Following a joint investigation with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, the Yonkers Police Department arrested Jones shortly after the incident.

On November 10, 2022, Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony. The charge carries a maximum jail sentence of two years in New York State, officials say.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Friend's Puppy

Jones was sentenced to 14 months in Westchester County Jail on Thursday.

