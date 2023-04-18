New York Man Admits To Shooting Child, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
A Hudson Valley man admitted to killing a young father and shooting a five-year-old.
A Newburgh man just pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault in a shooting last year that left a man dead and a little boy injured.
Newburgh Man Murdered, 5-Year-Old Also Shot
On Sept. 29, 29-year-old Daquan Corbett was fatally shot near Washington Street in the City of Newburgh. A 5-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire.
Police were alerted to gunshots by a SHOTSPOTTER activation in the area of the 100 block of Washington Street. Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Arrest Made In Connection Of Murder Of Orange County, New York Man
Just before Thanksgiving in 2022, City of Newburgh police announced an arrest after a nearly two-month-long investigation by City of Newburgh Police Detectives and partnering agencies.
The investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Lamont Williams of Newburgh. Williams was tracked to North Carolina and taken into custody by the United States Marshal Service Regional Task Force.
Guilty Plea In Orange County, New York Court
On Friday, Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault.
Williams confessed to possessing a loaded gun and using it to shoot two people, the 29-year-old Newburgh resident and the 5-year-old boy. Williams admitted to killing the man and injuring the boy.
As part of his plea deal, Williams will be sentenced to 25 years in prison.