Two people were shot in the Hudson Valley, including a 5-year-old child. Police are trying to piece together what happened.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.

City of Newburgh, New York Man Fatally Shot

The Police Department was additionally alerted to gunshots by a SHOTSPOTTER activation in the area of the 100 block of Washington Street. Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“It is disheartening to see this child’s innocent face lying in a hospital bed, crying in pain. As a community, we need to take a stand against gun violence and demand we put a stop to the trauma that continues to be inflicted on our children, our youth and our City," Gomerez stated.

5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bicycle in Orange County, New York

Police did note the 5-year-old and 29-year-old are not related.

"The identities of both victims will not be released at this time," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

As of this writing, there is no word on a motive for the shootings. It's unclear at this time if police have any potential suspects.

"The criminal investigation into this incident is ongoing," the City of Newburgh Police Department added in a press release. "Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845) 569-7509."

