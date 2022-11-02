New York Lotto’s ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Drawing A ‘Lottery Miracle’

Something just happened in New York State that may never happen again.

This week it seems like many people have lotto fever! That's probably because of life-changing Powerball jackpots.

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion for Wednesday Drawing

No one hit the Powerball jackpot on Monday which was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for Wednesday's drawing, according to Powerball officials.

"If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history," Powerball said in a statement. "Wednesday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years."

Wednesday's $1.2 billion jackpot comes with a cash option of $596.7 million, according to lottery officials.

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Despite there being no jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million in the Halloween night drawing, according to lottery officials.

Of those big winners, two tickets were sold in New York State, including one in the Hudson Valley.

The winning ticket sold in the Hudson Valley is worth $1 million, while the other ticket is valued at $2 million because the player paid an additional $1 to play the Power Play option.

Because everyone is Powerball crazy right now many missed something crazy that happened with the New York State Lottery.

Take 5 Drawings With Identical Winning Numbers In New York State

New York State Lottery confirmed the same number combination occurred for the Take 5 game for both midday and evening drawings on October 27, 2022.

"The results from the mechanical draw machines and game processes of both drawings were properly vetted and verified by on-site independent auditors. The odds of matching all 5 numbers in Take 5 are 1 in 575,757. Statistically, there is no relation between the numbers drawn across drawings so the odds of a given set of numbers occurring in any Take 5 drawing are 1 in 575,757," the New York State Lottery states.

How rare is it for this to happen, how about a 1 in 331 billion chance, according to Harvard statistics professor Mark Glickman.

"[It] is extraordinarily rare. That’s 1 in 331 billion chance," Glickman told the New York Post.

Players would have had to play the same number for both Take 5 drawings on Thursday to win both drawings. However, no one was a double winner.

There were 52 winners for the evening Thursday Take 5 drawing, but no one hit the jackpot during the midday Take 5 drawing on Thursday, according to the New York State lottery.

"It’s nothing short of a lottery miracle," the New York Post writers state in an article about this very rare feat.

